Milan boy saves drowning cousin

What started out as a day of family fun quickly turned to a dire situation for the Harrison’s and O’Dell’s.

“I didn't see him, I just saw him underwater,” said six-year-old Owen O’Dell of Saturday’s, June 22, events. “I thought it was a grown up, but then I realized there were no boy grownups.”

Owen, his sisters and his cousins were all at Grandma and Grandpa’s getting ready to swim. The adults were putting sunscreen and folates on the kids. Owen was by the pool.

“My older cousin ran around the pool and he looked down and then I looked down.”

That’s when Owen saw another cousin, a nine-year-old, struggling at the bottom. Owen says he did not think. He just jumped.

“I just grabbed his hand and swimmed with one hand,” he said of pulling his cousin to safety.

Owens mom, Ashely O’Dell says they had only been outside a maximum of two minutes.

“When I look over it looks like he's wrestling his cousin,” she said of first seeing Owen saving his cousin.

But O’Dell quickly realized it was not horseplay.

“And he says he's drowning,” O’Dell said.

This is when others stepped in to help.

“My mom had to jump in, and get him out, and then do CPR,” Owen recalls.

“Me and his mother are able to pull him up out and I immediately start CPR,” O’Dell elaborated.

The physical therapist is certified every two years, but wanting backup she told Owen to grab his grandpa, Scott Harris, who is the retired police chief of Rock Island.

“Then my dad started assisting and 911 was called,” O’Dell said.

The next moments were terrifying for the person on the other end of the line.

“I honestly don't remember if I set the tones right, if I did my dispatch correctly,” said Patricia Harris, the telecommunicator who looked down at her screen and saw her own address.

Despite remembering little, Harris’s training kicked in. The ambulance arrived just as Owen’s cousin was revived. The nine-year-old's family says he is doing just fine.

“He came home, he's healthy, he's eating, and has full cognitive skills, and intact, and seems really good,” Harris said.

The family says they are very lucky, and still processing just how little Owen was able to save his older cousin.

“I don't know,” O’Dell said shaking her head. “I’m still shocked he was able to pull him from the bottom.”

“I had to swim nine feet,” Owen said.

The almost first grader cannot say what made him jump in the pool.

“I don't know,” he responded to the question each time he was pressed.

The oldest of three, Owen’s mom and grandma say he has always been the first to want to help or protect his family.

Although they are proud of Owen, O’Dell says she would have liked him to call for help before jumping in to get his cousin.

But she is proud of him for knowing the right thing to do.

“All that education and all that swimming classes and him just being the kid he is he was able to know what to do,” O’Dell said.

Owen has taken swim classes for the past two years. He says he’s happy his cousin is doing OK and is excited to start first grade in the fall.

