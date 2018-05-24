Milan fire crews respond to structure fire, avenue closed while they tackle fire

UPDATE 11:11 a.m.: Crews are still on scene battling the fire and smoke. Our crews on scene tell us 5th Avenue is closed right now while crews work on the fire.

ORIGINAL 10:37 a.m.: We have a crew headed to Milan for reports of a structure fire on West 2nd Street. Multiple TV-6 viewers tell us they could see the smoke for miles. One viewer said he could see the smoke from Blue Grass.

We are hearing on the scanners they are calling for mutual aid from neighboring cities.

We are working to get more information and will update as soon as more becomes available. Commuters can expect a delay if using 2nd Street.