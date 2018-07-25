Milan girl saved by grandmother in duck boat accident now home

Shaunna Cumberworth has been overwhelmed this past week by both grief and gratitude.

Her daughter, Alicia Dennison of Milan, survived the July 19 duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri that killed 17 people including Alicia’s grandmother, Leslie Dennison of Sherrard, Illinois.

Dennison’s family is devastated by her loss, and at the same time, Cumberworth says, “I am so glad to still have my baby girl here. There are no words to explain how grateful I am.”

Cumberworth says Alicia “wouldn’t have made it” when the boat sank if her grandmother in a dying act had not propelled her upward in the water.

Alicia, 12, “thanks her grandma” for saving her life, Cumberworth says.

Now home from the hospital after suffering a bitten tongue and scratches, Alicia’s family is concerned about her emotional health.

“She is doing OK. We’re waiting to see how she really feels after her grandmother's funeral,” Cumberworth tells KWQC.

“I still think she is still trying to process all that has happened. She starts counseling next week to help her through all this.”

A private funeral for Leslie Dennison, 64, is scheduled for Friday.

Her obituary says Dennison worked 38 years at Augustana College as a member of the dining services team and “her peers nominated her for the highest employee services award, which she won in 2014.”

She is remembered as a dog lover who also “loved spending time with her family.”

Dennison will be buried in Sherrard.