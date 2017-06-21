Milan father killed on bicycle laid to rest today

Leland Debord went on Facebook last Wednesday to brag about his fiancé.

"I love this woman with all my heart," Debord wrote about the mother of his daughter, 3, and son, 1.

"I could of never asked for a better person to have a family with."

Debord, 26, was killed two days later while riding a bicycle on the I-74 overpass above I-280 near Quad City International Airport.

Moline Police say the Milan man “had been crashed off the bridge by a vehicle” and that Debord came to rest on I-280 after he went over the I-74 overpass railing.

Police have identified the driver of the vehicle involved but have not filed any charges.

"People say, ‘Why was he riding his bike on the interstate,’ but he needed to get to work and was trying to save time," said Kenith Debord, Leland's father.

"He loved making music and restoring guitars," said Kenith. "You could pull an old guitar out of the garbage and he’d fix it up like new. I was amazed at how he could do it.”

His obituary says Debord enjoyed drawing, skateboarding and cooking.

More than anything, Kenith said his son “loved his children, loved being a dad and was good at it.”

Leland’s fiancé seemed to echo the sentiment in her response to the post Leland made two days before he died.

“I couldn't have asked for anyone better to have a family and spend my life with either!!"