Milan parkway buckles, causes traffic delays

The Rock Island-Milan Parkway just east of Highway 67 has buckled and is causing traffic delays, likely due to the heat the QCA is experiencing. Police are directing traffic around the spot just past Camden Park.

Officials tell KWQC they are working to get the road fixed but that they are unsure of when the road will reopen. They say that until the road is fixed, drivers will have to use the shoulder to get around the spot.

Crews are aiming to have the road functioning again by as late as Monday.