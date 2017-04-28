Lewis Machine and Tool breaks ground on new Eldridge facility

Lewis Machine and Tool broke ground on their new Eldridge facility Friday morning. The company is moving their business from Milan, Ill. to Iowa.

One manufacturing plant jumping from one state to the next to complete a $6 million expansion move. Lewis Machine & Tool is making a move from Milan, Ill. to Eldridge, Iowa.

Lewis Machine & Tool manufactures and provides a variety of guns and grenade launchers to over 40 different countries worldwide. Company leaders say the move will bring 170 current jobs to Eldridge with the intention of bringing an additional 30 jobs after the expansion is complete. Company president, Karl Lewis, initially wanted to move to Davenport in 2013 but felt Eldridge was a better fit for his company.

“It's a great way to expand our business and expand our footprint not only in the quad city area but also in the world market as well we just looked for a spot that would be appropriate to have some expansion capabilities and continue to grow,” said Lewis.

Eldridge city administrator, John Dowd, says the plants move to industrial park will bring more jobs to an area in need of a well-known company.

“To possibly provide jobs for our community the students in the school system, keep people here it's an important thing for anyone, we are looking always to expand the tax base and diversify it,” said Dowd.

Lewis machine and tool says it hopes to have the new plant up and running by next April.

