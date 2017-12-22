Milan women gifted lost ring as early Christmas gift

What started out as a fun Jamaican vacation quickly turned to heartbreak for a Milan woman back in October.

“It honestly felt like I lost my dad all over again,” said Jennifer Hartmann.

She, her husband and friends were on a rafting adventure when Hartmann’s tube flipped.

“When I came up everyone thought I was hurt,” she recalled.

But it was not a physical pain she felt.

“I had immediately known that I lost the ring my dad gave me when he passed,” Hartmann said.

She had not taken it off in five years.

“This ring is that last goodbye to my dad,” she shared.

Hartmann lost her father in 2012 to cancer.

“My dad was diagnosed with cancer on a Thursday and passed away on Sunday.”

The two’s last moments together involved the lost ring, her parent’s wedding band.

“On the day he died, when he handed me the ring that’s when I knew that we were saying goodbye.”

After it was lost in the river, Hartmann had little faith she would ever see the priceless item again.

“I had seen the river,” she said. “I knew how muddy it was. I knew how tumulus the waves were. I just didn’t think there was any chance.”

But the guides insisted she have faith.

“When they learned what that ring means to me they insisted that we leave our phone number,” Hartmann said.

What happened next, Hartmann calls a miracle.

“It was literally the day after my parents' wedding anniversary on Nov.8,” she said of the day the ring was found. “They were married on Nov. 7 so it would have been their 47th wedding anniversary.”

Her husband got a call from someone in Jamaica. The ring had been found.

“He said the currents were rough and the waves were crashing, he saw a glint of gold and dove down and sure enough it was my ring,” Hartmann said of the man who found it.

That was the third day he and others had searched for it. Hartmann says the discoverer searched that final day by himself, and on his own time.

“This young man went back on his day off.”

Still, Hartmann remained skeptical.

“I didn’t want to get my hopes up and I didn’t want to be disappointed,” she said.

Then Thursday, Dec. 21, after six weeks of international phone calls and working with FedEx, Hartmann's husband laid out the story for her as a surprise early Christmas gift.

“And he signed it by saying you know, ‘now it’s like Cinderella only with a ring instead of a shoe.’ Let’s see if it fits,” she paused. “And it did. So it was a really amazing moment.”

She says it is gift unlike any other.

“You just can’t put a price on this.”

Her father arrived back home just in time for the holidays.

“[It] is truly the most amazing Christmas gift anyone could have ever given me,” Hartmann said.

