MilesForMollie: Hashtag takes over social media in honor of Mollie Tibbetts

The death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has rattled the running world all while bringing them together.

"She is considered part of running family," Joe Mareno, Race Director of the Quad Cities Marathon said. "This could happen here in the Quad Cities easily. It could happen to anyone."

The running community is coming together, remembering Mollie with the help of social media. #MilesForMollie has taken off on Facebook and Twitter. The goal of the hashtag is to encourage runners to run in Mollie's honor and not live in fear.

"Everyone comes together when someone goes down like this," Mareno said. "We all come together because we feel a part of it all. We feel connected to Mollie. We may not know her personally, but being an avid running and the running community, you take this personal. It really hits close to home."

Runners across the country are sharing their runs, each mile done in Mollie's name.

"It could be someone you know. It could be your neighbor. It could be your daughter that this happens to," Mareno said.

While the runners are running in Mollie's name and not in fear, they are also doing so with a focus on safety.

"Run routes that you are familiar with," Mareno said. "Run routes with lots of traffic. Run with a phone. Run where you're visible, with your attire. Run with a group. Run with another individual. Our hearts go out to the family of Mollie Tibbetts and we are here to support."

Runners as far away as Georgia have shared their #MilesForMollie moment. Anyone out for a walk or run is encouraged to take part.

There is a #MilesForMollies run to honor Tibbetts this Sunday. It will take place at Memorial Park in Bettendorf at 7 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend.