Military Members Return Home

It was a phone call that seemed surreal.

After ten months overseas, David Peter’s daughter was finally coming home.

Hope was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait in October 2017.

And now David was being told she would be landing at the International Airport in Moline in 24 hours.

"I'm pretty excited, I've kinda been jumping out my skin all day," David told TV-6.

He paced the security gate for forty-five minutes as he kept monitoring every-movement of his daughter's flight path through a flight tracker on his phone, "It's almost here." Hope's boyfriend, friends and family were anxious with anticipation.

Hope's mother, step-mother and father held a welcome home banner up as soon as they knew the flight had landed.

Other passengers on Hope's flight were coming out of security when her boyfriend whispered to her dad: "Do you see her?"

"Yeah, I see her," the excitement and overwhelming joy was clear.

Bazookas, cheers of joy, and clapping filled the air.

Hope was finally home.

Her niece ran straight into her arms and stole the first hug.

David's eyes began to water as he looked at his daughter in disbelief. He touched her back after hugging her as if to make sure she was actually there.

"I need another one," he said as he hugged and kissed her cheek.

"It's almost surreal, it's almost like it isn't happening, but it is happening" David said.

"I was crying before I even landed," Hope told TV-6 with a smile. The room erupted with laughter.

The hugs and tears of joy flowed, along with smiles that were ear to ear. Hope says the first thing she wants to do now that she's home is go to Whitey's.

For the Peter family, this is one Labor Day Weekend, they surely won't forget.