Millikin University Choir to perform in Geneseo

The nationally recognized Millikin University Choir will continue its 2018 Winter Tour with a performance on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Geneseo High School Concert Hall, located at 700 N. State St. in Geneseo, Ill., beginning at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public and free-will offerings are accepted.

The flagship of the Millikin choral fleet, the University Choir features 45 upper-class students from a variety of majors. Membership in the choir places high demands on students who travel extensively throughout the United States representing the university in a variety of settings.

In recent years, the choir has also toured internationally to Spain, Ireland, Scotland, England, China, Taiwan, Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The Millikin University Choir has gained national recognition, due in part to six invitations to perform at national and regional conferences of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA). Their performances have fostered new conversations in response to their approach to tone, style and programming. The choir has six recordings on Millikin's First Step Records label.

The Millikin University Choir is under the direction of Dr. Brad Holmes, director of choir programs. During his time at Millikin, Dr. Holmes has overseen the growth of the choral program to four traditional choirs and a variety of smaller vocal ensembles involving more than 250 students and a nationally recognized choral staff. Choirs under his direction have sung in every state but Alaska and have performed at more than 300 festivals and workshops conducted by Dr. Holmes, including All-State choirs, regional ACDA honor choirs, district festivals and church music clinics throughout the United States. Internationally, his choirs have toured to 35 countries.

Dr. Holmes was a Visiting Fellow at Cambridge University for two academic terms, working primarily with the Choir of Clare College. He returns to England frequently for conducting engagements and choral workshops. Other international guest-conducting opportunities have taken him to Continental Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Dr. Holmes' compositions are published by First Step Publishing, Santa Barbara Music Press and Morning Star Publishers. Additional arrangements may be found at bradholmesmusic.com/.

For more information about the Millikin University Choir, visit millikin.edu/choirs/university-choir.

The mission of the Millikin School of Music is to develop the whole musician – artistically, intellectually, technically – through the integration of theory and practice in an environment where students become active learners through their relationships with faculty, who themselves continue to grow as artists, scholars, and teachers. For more information, visit millikin.edu/music.