Millionaire opens home to dozens of foster kids during Hurricane Irma

Dozens of foster kids who spent the past few nights in a hurricane shelter are now relaxing in a 26,000 square foot mansion in Boca Raton.

Mark Bell's $30 million mansion and his special game room became home to 70 kids.

"At 12 noon we got a call from the CEO of SOS children's village saying they were thrown out of the two shelters they had been and they needed a place to go," Mark said.

Mark is on the board of the SOS village and said the kids could stay with him and his wife.

"Wow it was definitely they were impressed with where they were staying but it's more that and they were grateful to be allowed in someone's home," Jennifer Bell said.

He said the kids can stay as long as they want.