Miniature pony leads police on wild chase

An unusual police chase in Texas came to an end thanks to a teen rodeo competitor who was in the right place at the right time.

The case started late last Friday night when police go ta call about a miniature pony loose on the streets of Haltom City, Texas.

You can see in dashcam video, police tailed the tiny animal through the winding streets of a neighborhood.

It wasn't long before a 17-year-old competitive roper, who happened to be on a police ride-along, got his lasso and pitched in.

The chase continued with the roper, Colby Caudle, hanging out the window of a police SUV, trying to catch the pony.

Eventually, with the help of some neighbors in the area, the competitive calf-roper was able to wrangle the pony and hold onto it for its owners to pick up.