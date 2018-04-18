Miniature pony leads police on wild chase

HALTOM CITY, TX (NBC) - An unusual police chase in Texas came to an end thanks to a teen rodeo competitor who was in the right place at the right time.
The case started late last Friday night when police go ta call about a miniature pony loose on the streets of Haltom City, Texas.
You can see in dashcam video, police tailed the tiny animal through the winding streets of a neighborhood.
It wasn't long before a 17-year-old competitive roper, who happened to be on a police ride-along, got his lasso and pitched in.
The chase continued with the roper, Colby Caudle, hanging out the window of a police SUV, trying to catch the pony.
Eventually, with the help of some neighbors in the area, the competitive calf-roper was able to wrangle the pony and hold onto it for its owners to pick up.