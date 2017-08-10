Minnesota man collects three million tabs for charity

The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, Minn. is about to receive its biggest donation yet.

Jim Spinler, 75, has been collecting soda tabs for over 30 years after a friend stayed at the Rochester House decades ago.

He has stored them in a transparent plexi glass box, the total collection weighing more than 2,000 lbs.

Many donations have came from the surrounding community with Spinler noting one family donating several buckets for the cause.

Before donating the grand total, Spinler will display his tabs at the annual River Days parade next June. He said will continue collecting, even after donating this batch.