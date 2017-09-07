Minnesota school reverses flag ban after protest

A central Minnesota school has reversed its ban on flags and banners on vehicles in the school parking lot after students staged a protest.

RETRANSMISSION TO ADD THAT THE FLAG BAN HAS BEEN REVERSED - Dozens of American flags fly from a row of student vehicles Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in the parking lot of Rocori High School in Cold Spring, Minn.

Rocori High School in Cold Spring announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that administrators and student leaders have resolved the issue. As a result, the school will withdraw the new student guidelines that banned flags.

WJON-AM reports nearly a dozen pickups displayed the American flag at Rocori to protest the ban.

Superintendent Scott Staska says the change came after last spring when Confederate flags began showing up on vehicles in the parking lot. He says school administrators are responsible for creating a safe and respectful environment for all students while balancing rights to free speech.

Officials don’t plan to discipline the students or confiscate their flags.

