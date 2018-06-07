Teenager arrested after allegedly shooting Clinton man in the neck

A 50-year-old man is recovering after being shot on Tuesday in Clinton. Police were called to the 500 block of 4th Avenue just before 10 p.m. in reference to a shots fired incident.

Responding officers located the victim with a bullet wound to the lower right neck area. The victim was found on the back patio of the residence. Clinton Fire EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to Mercy Medical Center for treatment. Clinton police say the shooting victim is listed in stable condition.

17-year-old David Baldridge has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Baldridge is being charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon. He is being held at the Clinton County Jail.

The investigation into the incident remains under investigation by the Clinton Police Department.

The Clinton Fire Department and Iowa State Patrol helped assist the Clinton Police Department.