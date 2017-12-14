Minor injuries in 3 vehicle crash in Davenport

More than 2 people were taken to the hospital after a 3 vehicle accident near West Lake in Davenport, according to a sheriff’s deputy on scene.

It happened just before 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, December 14th at 110th street and Highway 61.

The accident involved a truck, a van and a US mail semi.

Authorities tell us the truck in the back hit the truck it the middle causing it to run into the Mail Semi.

We are told more than 2 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

