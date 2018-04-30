Minor injuries reported after car-eating bridge strikes in Colorado

A bus at the Denver International Airport was wedged underneath a bridge Sunday.

The driver of the bus, Johnie Watkins, was supposed to pull into the airport's transit center but kept driving and then got stuck under the bridge. No passengers were on board and Watkins had minor injuries.

There was a sign on the bridge saying the clearance was 9-feet and RTD says the bus is about 10-feet tall.

Denver police cited Watkins for careless driving.

The airport says the bus could stay there for up to 3-days while engineers inspect the bridge, but the bus isn't blocking any traffic.