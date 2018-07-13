Miracle League of Dubuque looks to slide closer to fundraising goal

Eastern Iowa will forever be linked to the sport of baseball, especially since it is the home of the Field of Dreams.

A group in Dubuque County is pushing to make even more dreams become a reality- with a new kind of baseball field and playground to the area.

Miracle League of Dubuque is aiming to turn a Dubuque softball field into a field for kids and adults of all abilities. The field would replace one of the softball fields at Veterans Memorial Park, with different features including a cushioned surface to make it easier to run around the bases.

9-year-old Colin Schlemme of Cascade loves baseball- for the Miracle League of Dubuque, you could call him the Joe Maddon of the project (the Chicago Cubs fan wants to be a baseball manager when he grows up).

For kids like Colin, playing baseball is more than a dream, that could soon be a dream come true.

"I've wanted to play baseball since my brother started playing," Colin said.

Amanda Schlemme, the mother to the aspiring MLB manager, said baseball is a strong passion for her son.

"Baseball is one of his all-time favorite things," Amanda Schlemme said. "And he's going to get to play and be a part of the team. He gets to be part of the team now, but in a different way. And it'll be fun to watch him play."

Amanda Schlemme said the project is not cheap- and could cost around $3 million for every feature.

So this year for an annual event in Cascade, they are focusing on helping raise the money for the cause.

In years past, a 5K race raised money that went towards research for spinal muscular atrophy, the same disease affecting Colin Schlemme.

This year, the money will go towards bringing the first all-inclusive baseball field and playground to eastern Iowa.

They are calling the event "Small Heroes, Mighty Cause."

With the race taking place Friday night, organizers say they are expecting the event to raise more funds than ever before.

"We've had over $20,000 just in our corporate sponsorships, we have 350 people registered, and the last event we had, we had a couple hundred [people register] the night of," Amanda Schlemme said. "So it's shaping up to be definitely our biggest year yet."

Registration for the race will begin tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Cascade, with the race set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Cascade Amphitheater.

For more information on how to sign up for the 5K walk or run click here, or to learn more about the Miracle League of Dubuque, click here.