Missing 13 year-old Bettendorf juvenile

The Bettendorf Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13 year-old juvenile that was last seen at his home around 4:30 p.m. today, Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Samuel Thorton walked away from his home in the 700 block of Grant Street. Samuel is a white male, 5 foot 11 inches, 115 pounds, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing khaki brown shorts, black socks, black/red Nike’s, white short-sleeve Amber Crombie and Fitch shirt, possibly caring a navy color backpack with AAU on the side of the backpack.

If anyone has information concerning Samuel Thorton, please call 911.

