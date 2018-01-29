Missing 16-year-old Illinois girl found dead along roadway

Authorities say they've found the body of a missing northern Illinois teenager and they're investigating the death as a homicide.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department on Sunday evening said a body discovered Saturday in a ditch on a rural roadway in Granville Township has been identified as 16-year-old Diamond Bradley of Spring Valley. An autopsy was performed Sunday. Authorities didn't release autopsy results or specify why they suspect homicide.

The girl was last seen about 10 p.m. Jan. 23 and was reported missing the next day. State, county and local law enforcement are investigating.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact police. Granville is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.