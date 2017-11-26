Missing 55-year-old Whiteside County woman has been found.

UPDATE: Whiteside County Sheriff sent out a release at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 26 that said Leechman had been found.

The 55-year-old was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. No update yet on her condition, or where she was found.

ORIGINAL: Whiteside County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for your help in finding 55-year-old Carol J. Leechman.

She was last seen at 24494 Como Road around 4:30 Saturday.

Leechman is 120lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a dark colored sweater and no coat. Deputies are not sure if she was wearing shoes.

Contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information. 815.772.4044