Missing Denver child found dead, officials open up death investigation

A missing Colorado boy was found dead Tuesday. Seven-year-old Jordan Vong went missing Monday afternoon according to the Denver Police Department.

FBI and local investigators canvassed the area and searched a 20-block area near where Vong went missing.

Sources said police issued a warrant for the child's home and searched it Tuesday evening. But officials wouldn't say if there were any suspects and would not confirm where the boy's body was found.

Police say they want to make sure they are following procedure to complete a thorough and complete investigation.

Officers confirmed they have opened a death investigation. From there they say they can take the next steps.

"This is just beginning," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said. "And it's a long process, and we need to make sure that we do this the right way, all the way through ... This is truly a death investigation, so we need to really dive into that and figure out exactly what happened before we can clearly say what's going to take place next."

Officers say an amber alert was not issued at the time the young boy went missing because the criteria to issue an alert had not been met.