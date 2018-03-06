Missing Illinois man found-UPDATED

UPDATED: Officials say David S Wood has been located.

ORIGINAL: Illinois state officials are asking for the public's help to find a missing man. At the request of the Arlington Heights Police Department, an Endangered Missing Person Advisory was issued for a David S Wood.

Wood is a 65 year old white male, with white hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He may be driving a White and Black 2017 Nissan Sentra 4 door with Illinois license plate Z V 7 4 6 5 4.

According to officials, Wood was last seen March 2, 2018 at 6:47 p.m. He may be traveling with a Shamiya Hibbett, a 25 year old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches and 179 pounds.