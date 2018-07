A woman is missing out of Oswego, Illinois and officials say she may be headed for Las Vegas.

Sarah Smith is a 45-year-old white female with brown eyes and blond hair was last seen carrying a red roller suitcase.

Officials say Sarah is schizophrenic and bipolar with the mental capacity of a 10-13-year-old. Sarah also does not have her required medication on her.

If you have seen Sarah, please call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.