Missing South Carolina child found in northeast Iowa, parents arrested

A day after a statewide alert, a South Carolina toddler has been found safe and her parents have been arrested for kidnapping her.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office arrested William and Jessica Ray after a traffic stop on Thursday near Decorah. The pair also had their two-year-old daughter with them at the time.

Police say the parents, who do not have custody of the girl, took her on April 15th from their home in South Carolina. Authorities say the parents are habitual meth users.

On Monday, surveillance cameras captured the trio at a hospital in Le Mars and authorities said there were reports they were in Minnesota.

On Thursday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office got a tip the couple was spotted near Decorah. A deputy stopped the pair and arrested the two on a variety of charges including theft and operating a non-registered vehicle. The pair is now awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

The girl was taken into protective custody.