CLINTON, Ia. (KWQC) A woman is searching for the owner of a wedding ring her daughter found in the Mississippi River. She said her 11-year-old daughter found it in the river on Coney Island in Clinton while looking for sea shells. The ring has the year '1997' engraved on it. There are additional details the woman is withholding to ensure the ring is given back to its rightful owner.
Woman searches for owner of wedding ring found in the Mississippi River
By Emma Hogg |
Posted: Thu 9:12 AM, Jul 20, 2017 |
Updated: Thu 9:18 AM, Jul 20, 2017