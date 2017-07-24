Missing woman: Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office asks for help

The Jo Daviess Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing for several days.

They are looking for 38-year-old Amanda Duhack of rural Galena, who was last seen leaving her home on the morning of July 21, 2017. She was driving a blue Chevrolet Uplander minivan with Illinois plate number 2053918. (The photo released by the sheriff's office is a similar vehicle)

Duhack is described as a white, approximately five feet three inches tall, weighing 115 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

The sheriff's office says at this point, they have no reason to suspect foul play, but are investigating and is asking the public to help find the woman.

Anyone with information can call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office at (815) 777-2141, or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117.