Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center misses out on hundreds of donations due to weather

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center told TV-6 on Jan. 11 they missed out on more than 200 donations due to cancellations. This all because of an arctic blast that hit the QCA and prompted some schools and businesses to close early.

The blood center said this is especially important during this season, when donations typically decrease due to the holiday season, travel and widespread illness. The blood center said right now there is also a spike in need to treat trauma patients.

The staff is now urging those that can donate to find a donor center and call to make an appointment. Those interested can call (800) 747-5401 or head online to www.bloodcenterimpact.org.