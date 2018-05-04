Mississippi Rising

As we go through the upcoming week the Mississippi River will keep rising. At this point it’s forecast to almost hit major flooding by next Friday. This brings to mind a few points of concern. As we get into a period of flooding on the “Big Muddy” anyone who uses the river for recreation will have to back off until the levels come down. With flooding the river runs with much stronger current. And, more debris is flowing through those speedy waters. So, if you’re thinking about fishing, you’ll need to keep the smaller boats at home. And, if you’re along the banks, wearing a life preserver is a smart idea! In fact, even in a larger boat a PFD is only going to do you good if you’re wearing it. You never know if a floating log might knock you out of your boat. It can and DOES happen. Recreational kayakers should stay away from the river until the level comes down, as well. And, even if it wasn’t flooding, the river is a dangerous place to be this time of year without thermal protection from a wet or dry suit. The water in the river is from melted snow and is cold enough to cause quick drowning without a PFD, and even if wearing a PFD hypothermia is still likely if you get wet and are stuck in the water. Enjoy the QCA’s greatest natural resource. Just do it safely!