Mississippi River Distilling Company expanding services thanks to new Iowa law

A change in Iowa law is bringing changes to a start-up business in LeClaire.

The Mississippi River Distilling Company is adding more seating, a bigger bar, and even an outdoor patio now that it can serve its locally made spirits by the drink. With the change, they expect a lot more people will be sticking around.

"To change the law to allow distilleries the same as breweries and wineries where you can come in sit down have a drink and hang out for a while. Previously it was illegal other than to have free samples and you could buy a bottle. But you couldn't sit down and have a glass," said Co-founder Ryan Burchett.

The new area officially opens on July first when the new law that allows distilleries to sell their products by the drink takes effect.