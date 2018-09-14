Mississippi River mayors to convene for annual initiative meeting

More than two-dozen mayors from cities along the Mississippi River will convene in the Rock Island, IL next week for the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative’s annual meeting

At the press conference, Mayors will sign a landmark agreement with Federal Agencies that works with the private sector to achieve the first-ever near real time water quality monitoring net for the entire navigable length of the Mississippi River. Polution of the river is a major threat to source water and the $300 billion freshwater economy of the region.

Mayors will also discuss funding available to cities for improvement of their recycling operations and capacity in the new waste management reality.

State representatives Rick Hansen from MN and Abe Hudson from MS will also be in attendance.