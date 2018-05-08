Mississippi River flood update from the NWS

Late Tuesday evening the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities issued an update on the Mississippi flood crest and flooding on the tributaries. It reads as follows:

“The crest on the Mississippi River has passed Dubuque this evening

and is now near Bellevue. The forecasts at Bellevue and Fulton

have been revised down to minor flooding. No change downstream,

with moderate flooding still expected from Camanche to Muscatine,

major flooding from New Boston to Burlington, and minor flooding

at Keokuk and Gregory Landing. Still low confidence on potential

for organized heavy rainfall overnight into Wednesday. This may

not have much impact on later forecasts, and we will have a better

handle on this Wednesday.

On the tribs, the warning continues at Conesville, with a rise

above minor flood stage on Wednesday. Elsewhere, flooding

potential continues at Wapello, Oakville and DeWitt. With

uncertainties of routed flow, have opted to continue the flood

watch at these points and we can re-evaluate on Wednesday.”

Obviously, there is still concern for Camanche south to Burlington where moderate to major flooding is still expected. This would include the Davenport riverfront area where waters are already moving into LeClaire Park. Anyone with a concern along the river can check out the latest river levels right here at KWQC.COM

