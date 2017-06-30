Mississippi Valley Blues Fest - June 30 and July 1

The blues are back in the Quad Cities! The 2017 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival kicks off on Friday June 30 for its two day run in LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. The festival features dozens of performers on two stages along the Davenport riverfront.

Also returning this year is BlueSKool, an area designated for children's workshops during the festival. Scheduled this year are Hand and Heart Drumming, Winter Blues All-Stars and David Berntson harmonica lessons with Bobby Greenshoes.

This year, the organizers are honoring a long time member and volunteer, Steve Pedigo, who passed away earlier this year.

Tickets are $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday. Kids under 14 are free with a paid adult.

Blues Fest kicks off Friday night at 5 and performances continue throughout the day on Saturday.

More info can be found here: mvbs.org/blues-fest.php

