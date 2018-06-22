Mississippi Valley Blues Fest July 6th & 7th in Davenport

The annual Mississippi Valley Blues Festival is scheduled for July 6th and 7th in LeClaire Park in Davenport.

This year's headliners are Walter Trout and Jonny Lang.

Friday Gates Open at 4:00pm

Saturday Gates Open at Noon.

Advance ticket price: Friday $15/ Saturday $25/ 2-Day $35

At the Gate ticket price: Friday $20/ Saturday $30/ 2-Day $45

Advance tickets available online at: mvbs@mvbs.org or CLICK HERE

Here is the schedule:

5:00-6:00 Tribute to Ellis Kell

Ellis Kell was a well-loved Quad Cities musician & music educator for over 30 years. He fronted 2 bands- The Ellis Kell Band and the Whoozdads- as well as sat in with many of the biggest names in the Blues world. For the past 12 years Ellis was the Director of Programming for the River Music Experience and he started the annual Winter Blues Camp that teaches kids about the history and love of the blues, helps them form bands and develop a new generation of artists to help keep the blues alive. We lost Ellis to cancer in Dec. 2016. Members of the former Ellis Kell Band along with other talented local musicians will begin the 2018 blues festival with a tribute to Ellis Kell and his music on the bandshell stage, where Ellis played many times.

6:30-8:00 Kris Lager Band

A genuine musical journeyman, Kris Lager brings a feel good musical experience everywhere he goes. He is one of those rare dynamic performers who delivers a combination of musical ability and charisma. Kris will make you want to dance, clap and sing along.

8:30-10:30 Walter Trout

Walter Trout tours world wide playing his special brand of guitar based blues rock. After years as a side man with John Mayall, the Bluesbreakers and Canned Heat, Walter has enjoyed playing his own emotional brand of fired-up. hardcore guitar heavy music, writing and recording his own songs for over 20 years as a solo artist. With 5 decades in the game, Walter Trout is the beating heart of the modern blues rock scene! Respected by the old guard. Revered by the young guns. Adored by his fans.

On the Pedigo/Jones Stage

The Avey/Grouws Band Playing between all acts and the After-Fest Jam,

The Avey/Grouws Band hits hard with a soul for Blues, Rock and Roots/Americana. Forming in 2017, the Avey/Grouws band has already started a buzz with memorable performances at the Prairie Dog Blues Festival, the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival and by winning the 2017 Iowa Blues Challenge.

Saturday July 7th Bandshell Stage

1:00-2:00 Pena Brothers

The Pena Brothers Band was founded in 1982, with John, Joe and Lyle Pena. Now John and Lyle, along with grandson Matt Fuller, are reviving the Pena Brothers Band in 2018. Blues Music runs deep in this family- Lyle and John are 3rd generation musicians with Matt being the 5th generation. They are excited to show the Quad Cities how deep blues and roots can go!

2:30-4:00 Anthony "Big A" Sherrod

Young Mississippi bluesman, Anthony "Big A" Sherrod was schooled by noted blues teacher "Mr. Johnnie" Billington, who taught him not only the music, but the knowledge of the culture and history from which Mississippi blues emerged. Guitar is Big A's main instrument, though he plays bass, drums and keyboards as well. This is Mississippi Blues at it's finest!

NOT TO BE MISSED! Amazing Young Talent!

4:30-6:00 Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

15-year-old guitar prodigy Brandon "Taz" Niederauer is proof that dreams really do come true. Having played in the most legendary rooms in America, with some of the most prominent musicians of our time, this young guitarist/singer/songwriter has built up quite the reputation in the music world.

Living in New York City welcomes great opportunity for Taz to play with some of his most idolized musicians. He's had the brilliant experiences of playing with members of the Allman Brothers band including Gregg Allman, Butch Trucks, Warren Hayes and Derek Trucks, as well as other notable musicians such as Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Slash, Jon Batiste, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Gales, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dr, John, Otis Taylor, Robert Randolph, John Popper and countless others.

This will a great show for all young aspiring musicians to see!

6:30-8:00 Shaun Murphy

Shaun found her love for the blues many years ago at the Ann Arbor Blues Festival. In her 40 year musical career, she has sung back up vocals with some of the best musicians of her generation.

She has toured with Bob Seger, Eric Clapton, Little Feat, recorded an album on Motown Records with Meatloaf, shared the stage with Joe Walsh, Glen Frey, Moody Blues & many more. Now, coming full circle, back to the blues, Shaun hopes to take her place along side blues greats like Koko Taylor, Etta James and Big Mama Thorton.

8:30-10:00 Jonny Lang

Jonny Lang is an American blues, gospel and rock singer, songwriter, guitarist & recording artist. He has 5 albums that charted in the top 50 of the 200 billboard charts and has won a Grammy Award for Turn Around. He began playing guitar at 12 years old. Two years later, A&M Records spotted him at a showcase in Minneapolis, & suddenly he was the latest in a trend of shockingly young talented blues guitar prodigies. With more than 10 years on the road, Jonny Lang has toured with The Rolling Stones, BB King, Buddy Guy, Blues Traveler, Jeff Beck, Sting and others.

On the Pedigo/Jones Stage

All Sweat Productions playing between all acts and the After-Fest Jam

All Sweat Productions is a live music project brought to you by Quad Cities musicians, Al Sweat and Bret Dale (The Candymakers). The musical community is the most important aspect of All Sweat Productions. You never know who or what will happen on stage, but it's always GREAT!

Education opportunities:

BlueSKool: Saturday July 7th

2:00 pm Ellis Kell Winter Blues All-Stars

3:30 pm David Berntson "Blues Harmonica Lessons"

5:30 pm Anthony "Big A" Sherrod "Delta Blues Session"

For more information go to mvbs.org mvbs.org