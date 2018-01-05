Mississippi Valley Fair announces two more grandstand acts

A little over 200 days out from the 2018 Mississippi Valley Fair and the fair's general manager, Shawn Loter tells TV-6 how excited he is for this year's event.

Loter sat down with us on Quad Cities Today and announced two more grandstand acts. On Thursday, Nov. 9 Loter made the first grandstand act performances announcement saying country stars Billy Currington and Justin Moore would be performing.

Loter says Sublime with Rome and Toby Keith have just been added to the 2018 lineup.

Sublime with Rome will perform Wednesday and Toby Keith will perform on Thursday. Currington will be the grandstand act on Saturday, with Moore taking the stage on Sunday.

Loter said they have a grandstand act finalized for Tuesday but will wait to announce that in February. They are still working to confirm Friday's grandstand act.

The fair begins on July 31st and tickets are available for purchase now.