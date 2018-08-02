Mississippi Valley Fair explains their efforts to keep kids safe at fair

Mississippi Valley Fair officials say they take every precaution safe during the fair, including safety measures to keep children safe if they get separated from their parents.

"Its not very often do we have a missing kid here," said MVF General Manager Shawn Loter.

Officials say if a child becomes separated, security staff will lead them to the fairground's command center located near the grandstand.

The MVF Head of Security says today was the first day children were separated from their families. In total, three children were separated and then reunited. The same official says usually families are reunited with 15 minutes of being separated.

He advises parents if they become separated from their child, to immediately seek out a security official. He says the fairgrounds is secured by 40 to 55 security officials from multiple agencies including Davenport Police and Fire, Scott County Sheriff's Office, and Medic officials.