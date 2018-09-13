Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center looks to increase local donations to aid in disaster response

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is participating in a national response to supply blood providers in the region affected by Hurricane Florence. Kirby Winn with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center says they will help with supply but that requires increased donations in our region.
Beginning in the days leading up to the hurricane (and of course once the storm hits), the rate of blood donation in the hurricane region will decrease significantly. That’s because people are either making preparations to evacuate or shelter in place. However, most patient care at hospitals continues at the same rate.