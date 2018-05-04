Mississipppi River flood crest forecasted at 17.8 feet

The current Mississippi River level is 14.79 feet, and with recent heavy rains to the north, the National Weather Service has revised the expected crest to 17.8 feet on Friday, May 11. Implementation of flood protection measures is underway by Public Works staff in communities around the river.

The video, taken at LeClaire Park at 2 pm, depicts the river at 14.82 ft. The public park, located on the riverfront in downtown Davenport is not fully impacted until river levels are at 15.5 ft.

Please do not play, wade, walk, bike or drive through floodwater. Flood currents can present hazardous conditions and hidden dangers may not be seen within floodwater. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

