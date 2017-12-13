Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to the QC

The Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the return of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Women’s Basketball Tournament to the TaxSlayer Center for its third year on March 8-11, 2018. The MVC Women’s Basketball Championship will celebrate its 25th Anniversary during the 2018 tournament.

In its 111th season, the MVC is the nation’s second-oldest NCAA Division I conference and is recognized as one of the leading athletic leagues in the country. This annual tournament features teams from each of the MVC member institutions. The tournament determines which MVC school receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Championship.

Ten universities compete in the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament and include: Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, and Valparaiso.

Tickets for the 2018 tournament go on sale Saturday, December 16, at 10 a.m. and are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, by phone 800-745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are priced at $60 for reserved seating all-sessions tickets; $16 and $10 reserved seat tickets per session, single session Premium seats for $25. Reserved seating all-session tickets are only $40 if purchased before January 16. To reserve discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more, contact Lindsey Lobur, TaxSlayer Center Group Sales Manager, at 309-277-1356 or llobur@taxslayercenter.com to receive $4.00 off each ticket purchased for your group.

The 2018 MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament includes a schedule that will provide plenty of opportunities to see these athletes in action.

Thursday, March 8 Saturday, March 10

Game 1: 4 p.m. Game 7: 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Game 8: 4 p.m.

Friday, March 9 Sunday, March 11

Game 3: 12 p.m. Championship: 2 p.m.

Game 4: 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: 6 p.m.

Game 6: 8:30 p.m.

For tournament information, go to www.mvcquadcities.com. For visitor information, go to www.visitquadcities.com.

2018 is the third year in a now four-year agreement between the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau and TaxSlayer Center to host the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The attendance for the 2016 tournament increased 21 percent over 2015 when the tournament was held in another state. In 2017, tournament attendance jumped slightly again. Since the Quad Cities has hosted MVC, attendance has been the event’s best total since 2011.

“We are excited to return to the Quad Cities for the 2018 MVC Women's Basketball Tournament, and this year brings even more cause for celebration as the Conference celebrates 25 Years of Women's Sports in The Valley,” says Patty Viverito, Senior Associate Commissioner at the Missouri Valley Conference. “In addition to great basketball games, the tournament will include many opportunities to celebrate the accomplishments of women in The Valley including recognition of our 25th Anniversary basketball team members.”