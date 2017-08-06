Missouri man arrested for selling meth at Mississippi Valley Fair

A Missouri man is in custody at the Scott County Jail after a tip that he was selling meth at the Mississippi Valley Fair led to his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, a carnival employee at the fair on Friday got in contact with Davenport police officers to report a man that was selling drugs in the carnival portion of the fairgrounds. Upon the officers' arrival, the employee was able to point out the man still on the grounds.

Police then approached Sean Anderson of Louisiana, Missouri and patted him down for weapons. Police say in the affidavit that Anderson was being evasive and shaking uncontrollably.

Police then escorted the 24-year-old to the fair's Command Center where he confessed to having drugs in his pants pockets.

After police handcuffed and searched Anderson, they found at least six baggies of suspected methamphetamine on his person. Police then located Anderson's vehicle in the parking lot. Anderson consented to a search, and police found suspected Oxycontin, a scale, and more packaging materials.

After being read his Miranda rights, Anderson told police that he got the Oxycontin from someone in Davenport and was instructed to sell them for $20 a pill, and he admitted to being at the fair with the intent to sell meth.

The confiscated meth field tested positive. In total, police confiscated 2.4 grams of meth.

Anderson was officially arrested at 12:30 pm on August 4. He is being charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, and he is being held on a $10,000 bond.