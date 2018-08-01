Missouri police investigate reported sighting of Mollie Tibbetts

Police in Kearney, Missouri say they are investigating a possible sighting of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

The reported sighting was July 26 at a truck stop near I-35 and Missouri 92 Highway.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kearney Police said "officers conducted a thorough search, spoke with all possible witnesses, and reviewed all available footage."

Kearney Police said they have passed information on to the Iowa taskforce looking into Tibbetts' disappearance.

Tibbetts was last seen on Wednesday, July 18, taking a run around the small town of Brooklyn, Iowa.

On Wednesday, the reward in the case jumped to $30,000.