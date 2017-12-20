Mistrial declared in 2014 Nevada armed standoff

9:50 a.m.

A U.S. judge has declared a mistrial in the case against a Nevada rancher accused of leading a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents in a cattle grazing dispute.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro dismissed the jury Wednesday and faulted prosecutors for what she called "constitutional due-process violations" and failing to properly turn over evidence to the defense.

The decision in the case against Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and another man is the latest in a string of failed prosecutions in Nevada and Oregon against those who have opposed federal control of vast swaths of land in the American West.

Bundy insists public land belongs to states, not the U.S. government, and refused to pay grazing fees for decades.

That led government agents to begin rounding up his cattle, which prompted the armed confrontation.

___

8:05 a.m.

There is talk of a possible mistrial in the prosecution of a Nevada rancher and states' rights figure, two of his sons and another defendant accused of leading an armed standoff that stopped a federal roundup of cattle in 2014.

Proceedings are scheduled to resume Wednesday in federal court in Las Vegas for Cliven Bundy, Ryan and Ammon Bundy and Ryan Payne.

The defense alleges that prosecutors and government agents failed to properly turn over evidence before the trial began in November.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro hinted last week that trouble was afoot.

Navarro sent the jury home Dec. 11 and put proceedings on hiatus to review documents filed under seal following closed-door hearings with prosecutors and defense teams over complaints about the conduct of FBI and Bureau of Land Management agents.