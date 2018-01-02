Mitt Romney stays quiet about possible Senate run

Mitt Romney is reacting to Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement announcement by praising Hatch while staying quiet about his own plans.

Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

Romney has been considering a 2018 run in Utah if Hatch retires. Hatch has announced he will not seek re-election to an eighth term.

Romney says via Facebook that "Hatch has represented the interests of Utah with distinction and honor."

He says, "I join the people of Utah in thanking my friend, Senator Orrin Hatch for his more than forty years of service to our great state and nation."

Romney served as governor of Massachusetts for one term and as the Republican Party's nominee for president in 2012.