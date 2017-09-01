Mnuchin on Tubman $20 bill: "We'll be looking at it"

Plans to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill may not be a sure thing.

The Obama administration's treasury secretary said in 2016 that the abolitionist and former slave would appear on a new version of the bill.

It would be the first time a woman has appeared on U.S. paper currency in over 100 years and the first time ever for a black woman.

But current Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's recent comments left some wondering.

He told CNBC in part quote, "We will be looking at this issue, but it's not something that I'm focused on at the moment."

Tubman would be a stark contrast to Andrew Jackson, whose face is currently on the 20.

She was one of the foremost human rights activists of her time, smuggling slaves out of the south to freedom.

Jackson, on the other hand, is remembered by many for his role in displacing Native Americans.

He does have one very important advocate: President Trump, who said taking Jackson off the 20 would be "pure political correctness."

