Two children and one adult dead in Davenport mobile home fire, two other children hospitalized-UPDATED

UPDATE 2pm: Davenport Interim Fire Marshal Jim Morris confirms that along with one adult, two children died in the Thursday night fire at the 5 Seasons trailer park.

"It's sad you know, it's really sad, it's a hurtful feeling," said neighbor, James Cole. He witnessed the home go up in flames. "At the rear end, I could see redness coming up out of it, just a whole bunch of smoke just everywhere, everywhere."

Four children were removed from the scene and transported to Genesis Medical Center East Rusholme Street where two of the children were pronounced dead. The other two children were transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in critical condition.

"These kids were really playful and had really good friends around here and the mother was a good mom," said Samantha Dixon, who placed flowers by the home to pay her respects to the victims.

Cristina Kerian also brought flowers to the home to pay her respects.

"It's terrible. I have one child and another on the way and just thinking of that is terrible and then the two that are still in the hospital -- They don't have their mom now. That's just heartbreaking. I don't know what I would do without my child," she said.

Amanda Cruz said she recently moved to Five Seasons and doesn't know the family personally, but said the situation is shocking.

"I just came out of my house last night leaving for work and I just saw the house like smoky and all charred and I didn't know what to think and... It scares you," she said.

Fire investigators have determined that there were no working smoke detectors present and that may have delayed alerting occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Names and ages are being withheld pending notification of all the family.

UPDATE: One adult has died following Thursday's overnight fire.

Officials released a press release stating there was one adult fatality, and four children were transported to the hospital.

Crews were called to the 5100 block of N. Fairmount for a trailer fire in the 5 Seasons trailer park. The call came in just after 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The fire cause is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at a mobile home in the Five Seasons mobile home park on Fairmount Street in Davenport.

No word on any injuries at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.