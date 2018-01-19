Mobile home fire in East Moline-UPDATED

UPDATE: Officials say the homeowner was at work when the fire broke out. There were no injuries.

A fire official says the owner has three cats that are currently unaccounted for.

ORIGINAL: Firefighters were called to a fire at a mobile home on Friday morning. Crews responded to the 800 block of 1st Avenue after 10 a.m.

Photos from an eyewitness show flames leaping out of windows on either side of the unit.

