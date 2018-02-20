Moderate to heavy rain will continue for areas along and north of I-80 through your morning commute. This will be followed by a break in the rain by midday before another round fires up for the evening commute.
Temps will drop from the 40s this morning to the 20s/30s this afternoon. This will lead to a wintry mix for the evening commute with some icing possible, especially east of the Mississippi River.
Moderate To Heavy Rain North Of I-80 For Tuesday Morning Commute
