River Bandits earn Field of Excellence award

The Quad Cities River Bandits have been chosen as a winner of the Pioneer Athletics 2017 Fields of Excellence Award.

The award was granted for the work by head groundskeeper Andrew Marking and his staff at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits will receive a certificate and a banner that will hang at the ballpark for the award.

Modern Woodmen Park has already received a number of award. Last year, it was selected as a Top-5 ballpark by Midwest by Midwest Living magazine. It was also recognized for having the best ballpark amusement ride by milb.com.