Moline announces new police chief

Police will soon have a new leader. On Tuesday, January 23, John Hitchcock will be appointed police chief of the Moline Police Department. Hitchcock is scheduled to take the oath of office during the committee of the whole meeting that evening.

Hitchcock has been the Moline Interim Police Chief since July of 2017 following the retirement of Public Safety Director Kim Hankins and is scheduled to begin his tenure immediately following his oath of office. His annual salary is reported to be $129,604.

According to city officials, Hitchcock began his service to Moline as a patrol officer in January of 1992. He has progressed through the ranks achieving the rank of Captain in May of 2016.

He has a Bachelor’s Degree from Augustana College in Sociology and Political Science and successfully completed the FBI National Academy. Hitchcock’s additional training is varied ranging from public information officer preparation to internal affairs, homicide investigations, and tactical team operation.

Hitchcock was selected from a pool of 49 applicants from 16 states and four countries. GovHR USA, working with City staff and the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners, narrowed the candidates down to six finalists who were interviewed by a panel consisting of City Administrator Maxeiner, Planning and Development Director Forsythe, Human Resources Manager Fleming, Public Works Director Schulte, City Attorney Riggs, and Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington. The interview panel unanimously agreed on the selection of Mr. Hitchcock for the position although there were several exemplary candidates in the pool.

In a news release, city officials recognized GovHR USA for the quality of the candidate pool. They say, "While Hitchcock rose to the top of the pool, it was obvious that there were multiple candidates with outstanding qualifications very capable of leading the Moline Police Department into the future. In addition, the City would like to recognize the contributions of Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington to the process. His knowledge of the technical aspects of the profession as well as law enforcement in the Quad Cities proved to be invaluable."