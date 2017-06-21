Shooting in Moline sends one to the hospital

Moline Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2400 block of 16th St. around 2:40 AM this morning.

Canvassing Officers located a 9mm handgun in the 1800 block of 27th Street. Moline Police believe this handgun was used in the shooting.

A 35-year-old male who police believe was involved in the shooting admitted himself to Genesis East Hospital in Davenport for treatment.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is urged to call Moline Police at (309) 797-0401 or Crime Stoppers (309) 762-9500.

